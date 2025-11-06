Paul Stamets Brings Fungal Wisdom and Prosperity to Eugene

An Evening with Paul Stamets: How a Mycologist Helps Communities Thrive comes to the McDonald Theatre Nov. 11, bringing together science, community and a touch of Eugene history coming full circle. Stamets, a world-renowned mycologist, will give a presentation exploring the intersections of mushrooms, human consciousness and planetary health — including the history and future of psilocybin research, microdosing and the broader role of fungi in supporting human and ecological wellness. The fundraiser benefits Provender Alliance, an almost 50-year-old Northwest-based nonprofit, which promotes sustainability and collaboration among independent natural products businesses. Nancy’s Yogurt is a longtime Provender member, and the Kesey family owns both the probiotic food company and the McDonald Theatre, which is donating the venue and all event costs to make it happen. “They’re proud members of the Alliance,” says Provender’s Executive Director Tonya Quinn Sanchez, who grew up in Eugene and now lives in Sandy. “They’re donating the theater and everything for the fundraiser — and Paul’s given his time graciously,” Sanchez says of Stamets, whose achievements in the field of mycology led to a character being named after him in Star Trek: Discovery. He agreed to host the event with a nod to Eugene’s connection to the Grateful Dead and the show it played in Lane County that saved Kesey’s creamery business. “I asked if he’d be willing to host this fundraiser for us,” she says. “He looked at me thoughtfully and said, ‘You know, if the Grateful Dead can help save Nancy’s Creamery, maybe I can help support Provender.’”

An Evening with Paul Stamets: How a Mycologist Helps Communities Thrive is 6 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, Nov. 11, at McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette. Doors 5:30 pm. Tickets start at $30 and are available at McDonaldTheatre.com. All proceeds benefit the Provender Alliance. To learn more about the Provender Alliance, visit Provender.org.