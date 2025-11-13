Songwriters Gather ‘Round

Several Eugene singer-songwriters join forces for a night of storytelling and acoustic music at KLCC Presents: Songwriters in the Round at Sam Bond’s Garage. Performers include Caroline Bauer, Rudolph Korv, Alexa Ro and Victor DesRoches from Eugene Americana group Boxcar Figaro. Musician Geoffrey Louis Koch, who moved to Eugene from Nashville last spring, will host. He says all the songwriters will be on stage at the same time, sharing their inspiration and the stories behind the songs before each performance. The show “is a peek behind the curtain where the audience can appreciate where the writer was coming from with a bit of a song introduction,” he says. Koch, who recently released the wistful acoustic ballad “Hey Beth,” has performed with indie-folk singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov and idiosyncratic musician John Hiatt. Koch says he hopes that Songwriters in the Round will be the first of a series. Koch says Nashville’s industry-oriented scene burned him out to the point where he stopped playing for a while. Since landing in Oregon, Koch has hit the ground running, performing at venues in Eugene and central Oregon. He says he chose Nashville “naively thinking there was going to be a tight-knit songwriter community, and that might exist for some people, but it occurred to me very quickly: If I couldn’t help someone become famous, no one wanted to get coffee with me.” In Eugene, he says, “I’m finding that I am in a much more nurturing songwriting community.”

KLCC Presents Songwriters in the Round is 8 pm Thursday, Nov. 20, at Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Boulevard. The show is $5 and 21-plus. After announcing imminent closure last year, with a last-minute reprieve, Sam Bond’s has once again announced it is closing, saying Nov. 30 is its last day.