Activist Alert

“The only thing that’s been a worse flop than the organization of nonviolence has been the organization of violence.” — Joan Baez

Please check with each organization to see if plans are affected by this holiday week.

Upcoming Protests, Rallies, Marches, Talks, Gatherings and More

• Advocate for Oregon to establish publicly funded universal health care, Nov. 28-30, Holiday Market Health Care for All Oregon booth at the Holiday Market. Hcao.org/chapters/lane-county.

• Educators Against Ice Community Meeting, 6 pm, Wednesday Dec. 3, UUCE, 1685 West 13th Avenue, EducatorsAgainstICE@ProtonMail.com. K-12 educators, staff and interested students and families welcome.

Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm Tuesdays, ICE office, 7th and Pearl. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 4 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Sister District Postcarding, 6 pm to 10 pm, Wednesdays, Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln Street.

• The Working Families Party Wolf Pack, meets the first Wednesday of the month to build a government and an economy that serves all, not just the wealthiest few. Register at Mobilize.us.

• Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursdays, Gryff’s Pub, 2101 Bailey Hill Road. Get-out-the-vote for Aftyn Behn in Tennessee. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Replace the Mainstream Parties with a Party Of, By, and For the People, We the People Party Lane County meet once a month on Fridays 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. WtpLane.org and Wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s Attacks on Immigrants, noon to 3 pm Fridays and Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, Creswell SALT (Standing Against Local Tyranny).

• Avelo: The Deportation Airline, ceased service to Eugene Oct. 20. Elsewhere, Avelo continues to fly deportation flights for ICE, so the work is not finished. More info at bit.ly/AveloOutOfEUG and AveloOutofEUG@gmail.com.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!

Help keep truly independent

local news alive! As the year wraps up, we’re reminded — again — that independent local news doesn’t just magically appear. It exists because this community insists on having a watchdog, a megaphone and occasionally a thorn in someone’s side. Over the past two years, you helped us regroup and get back to doing what we do best: reporting with heart, backbone, and zero corporate nonsense. If you want to keep Eugene Weekly free and fearless… this is the moment. Support Eugene Weekly Today!