Handmade for the Holidays

Holiday Market, Eugene’s wintry counterpart to Saturday Market, is already in full swing, transforming the Lane Events Center into a festive indoor bazaar every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 24. The market spreads hundreds of artisans across themed “streets,” including Market Promenade, where Goosehill Gifts owner Brigitte Lyn McBride can be found at Booth 22. Visitors can browse handmade gifts, art, jewelry, home décor, clothing, prints and more — all within the same winter wonderland. And yes, admission is free. For McBride, the season is both her busiest and most meaningful. “I’ve been at Saturday Market for about six years, and I’ve been doing Holiday Market the last five years,” she says. Her earthy, nature-inspired work includes dried floral arrangements, magnets, cards, prints and polymer-clay and hemp jewelry. “Everything I make is truly driven by heart,” she says. McBride prefers to call herself a “creative” rather than an artist — “I feel like artists focus on one thing, and my creativity’s always shifty” — and she brings a range of handmade pieces designed for accessible, heartfelt gifting. But, to her, it’s the sense of belonging at Holiday Market that matters most. “I’ve never felt like I fit into a community, and this is the first one where I’m like, ‘these are my people,’” she says. Holiday Market also hosts live music, food vendors, kids’ activities and gift certificates that are valid at any booth. It remains one of Eugene’s largest and longest-running holiday shopping traditions, connecting local makers with families looking for something handmade and meaningful.

Holiday Market is 10 am to 6 pm, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 24, Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. Free. Visit EugeneSaturdayMarket.org/holiday-market for more information.

Help keep truly independent

local news alive! As the year wraps up, we’re reminded — again — that independent local news doesn’t just magically appear. It exists because this community insists on having a watchdog, a megaphone and occasionally a thorn in someone’s side. Over the past two years, you helped us regroup and get back to doing what we do best: reporting with heart, backbone, and zero corporate nonsense. If you want to keep Eugene Weekly free and fearless… this is the moment. Support Eugene Weekly Today!