Headline Holiday Glitz Returns to Eugene

The holiday season is about to get a whole lot more glamorous. A Drag Queen Christmas is celebrating its 11th national tour with a stop in Eugene. Ken Phillips, of Ken Phillips Publicity Group, says the show consists of holiday-themed numbers performed by “nine of the top drag queens in the world,” including three season 17 contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Jewels Sparkles, runner-up; Lexi Love; and Lydia B. Kollins, who was also a season 10 contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Nina West, Drag Race season 11 contestant, hosts. “All performed with lots of sass and comedic charm and, of course, fabulous costumes,” Phillips says. “Performances are a mixture of lip syncing, live vocals [and] high energy dancing.” This year’s show will mark the second time the national tour has stopped in Eugene, Phillips says. “If the fans are demanding it we do our best to book a show in that city.”

A Drag Queen Christmas is 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 4, at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $42.50 and are available at HultCenter.org.

