Jazzy Journey Across the World

After traveling the world, local musician Susanna Meyer performs global music with jazz interpretation at the Wildish Sept. 19

After decades of traveling the world to study music and dance, Susanna Meyer delivers an evening of global music to the Wildish Theater Sept. 19, along with several other local musicians. The evening, she says, is “a celebration of music itself.” Meyer will sing music in Spanish, French, English and Portuguese, covering genres such as bossa nova, tango, chanson française (French songs) and fado (a form of Portuguese improvised song). She is accompanied by local jazz musicians Gerry Rempel on guitar, Gus Russell on piano, Rick Carter on bass, Cameron Wick on percussion and Randy Roe on flute and saxophone. The music, she says, is performed as a “jazz orchestration where the arrangement is that I sing, but then the jazz musicians play, so whatever we’re playing, we do it in our own style.” While she has been a musician and dancer for most of her adult life and has studied the artforms across countries such as Spain, Brazil and Vietnam to name a few, this is her first time headlining her own concert. “I’m a singer, a dancer and a producer. But I’m a very private person,” she says. “So it’s not a very good mix.” She came around to organizing this show because she wanted to pay homage and appreciate “the music from other cultures and how other cultures have mixed,” she says.

Susanna Meyer performs 7 pm Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Wildish Theater, 630 Main Street, Springfield. Tickets are sliding scale $20 to $30 and available at WildishTheater.com. The concert is all ages.