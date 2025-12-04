A Warm Winter’s Night

Halie Loren performs holiday favorites, original songs and winter-themed selections at Art House on Friday, Dec. 5, celebrating “The Bells Were Silent,” her new single out on streaming platforms the same day. The song is the first of many new music releases from Loren coming next year. An internationally known Eugene pop and jazz singer-songwriter, Loren calls the show A Winter’s Night. She says the setlist features jazz and pop standards, and singer-songwriter material from artists like Joni Mitchell and Gordon Lightfoot — the title of the show is inspired by Lightfoot’s “Song for a Winter’s Night” from 1967, which she’ll also perform. Loren is often on tour this time of year, and A Winter’s Night is her first solo seasonal show in Eugene in several years. She’s excited to perform for hometown audiences. Eugene musicians Matt Treder, Sean Peterson, Rob Birdwell and Daniel Gallo join Loren on piano, bass, trumpet and guitar. Fans will hear songs Loren has performed in the past, with some new original material she’s never sung on stage. As the new year approaches, Loren calls 2025 a mixed bag: “My family is doing well, thankfully, but there’s also a lot of sadness and grief and trying to find our way toward something better. It’s been a complicated year in general,” she says. For this reason, Loren says the Winter’s Night setlist is nostalgic and vulnerable, with themes about the difficulties of winter, but also “the joyful aspects” of the season, too.

Halie Loren A Winter’s Night is 8 pm Friday, Dec. 5, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 day of show. The concert is all ages.

