One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Turns 50: A Celebration

“And the Oscar goes to…” at the 48th Academy Awards in 1976, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) achieved a feat that only two other films share: winning the Big Five at the Academy Awards — Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director and of course, Best Picture. Based on Oregon author Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel of the same name, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was released in theaters 50 years ago. Having worked on set, Katherine K’iya Wilson helped bring one of the most well-regarded films of all time to life. “When Kesey published One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, it changed the world,” Wilson says. The novel and film hold a special place in her heart for finally dismantling the “silent Indian” trope that had long been cast over Native people in movies and television. Will Sampson is an actor from the Muscogee Nation who plays Chief Bromden in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Bromden is a Native character whose ancestors were from the Celilo Falls area, and he pushes back against the film industry’s limited view of Native Americans in 1975 and before. To celebrate the 50th anniversary, a reception will be held with a panel, which includes Wilson, followed by a screening of the film.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest 50th Anniversary Celebration is 5 pm Saturday, Dec. 6, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $25 and are available at EugeneArtHouse.com.

Help keep truly independent

local news alive! As the year wraps up, we’re reminded — again — that independent local news doesn’t just magically appear. It exists because this community insists on having a watchdog, a megaphone and occasionally a thorn in someone’s side. Over the past two years, you helped us regroup and get back to doing what we do best: reporting with heart, backbone, and zero corporate nonsense. If you want to keep Eugene Weekly free and fearless… this is the moment. Support Eugene Weekly Today!