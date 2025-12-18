An Aussie Abroad

A woman named Gina, who was close to Australian storytelling comedian Jon Bennett, lost her virginity in Eugene. Bennett, now based in Portland, tells that story in American’t, about Bennett’s experience as an immigrant in Oregon during the 2020 pandemic.

Bennett brings American’t to Eugene Dec. 20 at The Hybrid Gallery. It’s an award-winning show that Bennett has performed at Fringe festivals in Kansas City, Missouri, as well as Orlando and Tampa, Florida. Bennett also performs on The Moth: Podcast Mainstage, a touring show from the popular storytelling group.

Referring to American’t, “I got locked down in Portland during COVID with a woman,” the aforementioned Gina, with whom Bennett has previously been romantically involved, Bennett says. At that time, “I was touring,” he adds, and when lockdown hit, “She was like, ‘You can stay with me for a couple of days.’” (Bennett says Gina “loves having a show about her” but has asked him not to reveal her last name.)

Weeks later, flights resumed, and Bennett went back to Australia, but then, when he returned to the U.S., officials detained him at the Portland International Airport. He’d overstayed his visa his last time in the country.

As a performer, Bennett admits, during the intense interrogations, he had material on his mind. There was a little thing in the back of my brain that was like, ‘Oh, this could be something,’” Bennett says. “They were going to deport me, lock me up,” he adds, and the misadventures, presented with multimedia aspects, some featuring Eugene, go on from there.

Of the set, which he’s performed at immigrant-rights benefits, “It’s very relevant to now,” Bennett says. Aware of his privilege as a white immigrant to the U.S, it’s a chance to tell an immigrant experience, at a time when less fortunate immigrants may be “too scared to speak up.”

Originally from Melbourne, Bennett started in traditional standup — setup, punchline, hecklers and crowdwork. But years ago, someone accused him of stealing a joke (Bennett and the other comedian agreed it was parallel inspiration, not outright theft: A similar premise, but a different punchline — an occupational hazard.)

All the same, he refocused on more theatrical comedic storytelling, based on his life, which he knew would always be original. “It’s the only way to be truly authentic,” Bennett says.

As American’t starts, Bennett explains that Gina’s partner, shortly after their first time, told her, “I love Eugene.” But she heard, “I love you, Gina.” She responded accordingly, telling him she loved him, too. When he explained, she was mortified.

Now, though, Eugene is a secret love language between Gina and her current partner. Instead of saying “I love you, Gina,” they say “I love Eugene.” Eugene is a “metaphor for their love as well,” Bennett says.

However, when Bennett wrote American’t, he’d never even been here. Since then, he’s performed other award-winning original works like Fire in the Meth Lab and How I Learned to Hug at Wildish Theater in Springfield.

“I love the idea that I’m doing a show based on a place that I’d never been to,” when he developed it, “that I’m finally now doing in the place that it’s based — very meta and cool,” Bennett says.

Eugene comedian Lexis Shardé opens Jon Bennett’s American’t, 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 20, at The Hybrid Gallery, ​​941 West 3rd Avenue. Tickets begin at $20. The show is 18-plus with adult content. For tickets go to TheHybridEugene.com.

