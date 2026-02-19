New York State of Mind

Think you have a lot of politics in your newsfeed? Try this one for size — for his day job as a producer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, New York City comedian Jonathan van Halem watches the news for a living, clipping outrageous and profane moments for joke inspiration. Van Halem performs a stand-up set on Feb. 21 at Art House. Because of The Tonight Show, perhaps, van Halem’s standup typically steers clear of politics. “It’s not not political,” just not overtly so, van Halem says, calling himself a clean and observational comic who admires comedians like John Mulaney and Nate Bargatze. Instead, “It’s relatable stuff, stuff from childhood, stuff from being in your 20s and 30s, stuff that hits for Millennials and for Gen Z,” he says. Van Halem is just one letter off from Van Halen, the band, and in a bit, he denies he’s a nepo baby. He does mention, however, that nepo babies in New York are next level — you may just meet one who has the same name as the thing that made their family wealthy. At a party one time, he jokes, he almost met “Amelia Oreo.” After shows in Seattle, Portland and Eugene, van Halem embarks on an East Coast college tour. Of college-town audiences, van Halem says, “It’s definitely overblown what people say about how sensitive college kids are.” That’s opposed to clubs in places like Alabama. “I’m down to all balls and strikes,” van Halem says, “if conservatives weren’t so sensitive, I’d say so.” Eugene comedian Max Brockmann opens.

Jonathan van Halem performs 8 pm Saturday, Feb. 21, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 day of show, and available at EugeneArtHouse.com. The performance is all-ages.