Double the Fun

On Jan. 3, Double Entendre, a combination rap battle and comedy show, returns to Fathoms Bar near the University of Oregon campus. Eugene comedian Lexis Shardé hosts the show, where audiences shout out three words, the further “out there” the better. As a DJ supplies the beat, each comedian then improvises a rap based on those words, before performing their set. Shardé uses a decibel reader to gauge the audience’s response to each rap. Then, “the contestant with the highest score goes against the returning champion, and they do another head-on-head battle,” Shardé says. This time, Eugene comedian Rudy Tyburczy, the two-time champ, defends his crown against Eugene standup Jamie Colson, Portland comics Aunt Jamey and Adrien Valencia, and 2025 Seattle International Comedy Competition semifinalist Cody Chasteen. Shardé says the concept for the show is hers, inspired in part by Nick Cannon’s 2005 MTV sketch comedy and improv battle rap game, Wild ‘n Out. Fathoms Bar is beneath Pegasus Pizza’s campus location, and for about an hour before the show, A DJ Name Fred plays a hip-hop set. “We encourage people to come early and hang out, get pizza and listen to music,” Shardé says. And does Tyburczy have a message for the next slate of competitors? “Come correct!” Tyburczy says. “Mostly though, just have fun with it.”
Double Entendre is 8 pm Saturday, Jan. 3, at Fathoms Bar, 790 East 14th Avenue. Tickets are $18 and are available at LexysComedyClub.com. The event is 21-plus.
