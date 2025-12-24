New Year — Tons of Parties

2026 is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to bring around the New Year in style, then Eugene is the place to be on New Year’s Eve. Start the day Dec. 31 off with the kiddies, where at 10 am, the Eugene Science Center (2300 Leo Harris Pkwy.) hosts Midnight at Noon, with hands-on science experiments and a laser dance party in the planetarium ($7.50 cover). At 10:30 am, the Downtown Eugene Public Library holds New Year’s at Noon, a bilingual event complete with games, music and a balloon drop. For those of us who are over 21, at 7 pm, Blairally (245 Blair Blvd.) starts the evening with Sara B3 & 45 RPM, a 10-piece soul revue ($15 cover), and then ends it at 10 pm for DJ Mandy Mac’s 90s vs. 2000s Dance Party ($8-10 cover). Also at 7 pm, Drop Bear Brewery (2690 Willamette) hosts a New Year’s Eve Beer Release, celebrating both the New Year, as well as the release of their newest bourbon barrel–aged beer, “Resolution.” Come dressed as your favorite resolution for a prize in the costume contest. From 8 pm to 10 pm, The Wildish Theater (630 Main St., Springfield) hosts a Red Carpet Party with photographer Bob Williams, and music by Eugene staples The Sugar Beets ($33 cover). Following their two sets, DJs Schmid N Chilla will jam into 2026. Also at 8 pm, dress for glamorous success at Shooters Pub (2650 River Road), where EastSide Allstars dance band throws their Sequins and Satin Party. You can also head to Even’s Stevens (17 14th St. ste. B, Springfield) and dance to the classic rock and blues of Northwest River Band, or go to Happy Hours (645 River Road) and move your feet to rock band Definite Maybe. At 9 pm, break down to a collection of PNW DJs at PLAY Eugene (232 W. 5th Ave.) for their Gala of Gold ($20 cover), meander to Mac’s Restaurant and Nightclub (1626 Willamette) and listen to blues and soul by Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle ($15 cover), or go to Publichouse (418 A St. ste. 4606, Springfield) for DJ Enriquedamnit ($10-15 cover). At 9:45 pm, The Hybrid Gallery (941 W. 3rd Ave.) hosts Happy New Year Queer, a comedy night starring LGBTQ+ comics ($13-$15 cover). — Savannah Brown

