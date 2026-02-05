Chase the Wind

Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at Art House, Eugene’s Minor Mirage reprises a performance and film screening of their original score to the 1928 silent film The Wind. Minor Mirage — an instrumental group blending spaghetti Western film scores, rock music and American classical influences from composers like Aaron Copland — premiered the work in a sold-out show last October and brought it back by popular demand. Adapted from the 1925 novel of the same name, The Wind tells the story of Letty Mason, who travels to West Texas in the late nineteenth century, the waning days of the frontier. Complicating her dire circumstances are men with ulterior motives as romances develop. With arrangements featuring guitar, bass, drums, trumpet, pedal steel and keyboards, Minor Mirage used themes from their previous works for this soundtrack. Through that process, the music “transformed into something cinematic,” keyboardist and guitarist John Shields says. Meanwhile, the movie features feminist themes — namely, a woman in the rugged environment of West Texas striving for independence while men threaten her autonomy. In that unforgiving world, she debates her best move, wondering whether she can make it on her own, “because right outside her door is an inescapable desert wind,” Shields says.

The Wind (1928) with a live score by Minor Mirage, is 8 pm Friday, Feb. 7, and 2:30 and 8 pm Saturday, Feb.8, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. The Friday evening performance is sold out. Tickets are still available for the Saturday shows. Tickets are $25 and available at EugeneArtHouse.com. The concert is all ages.