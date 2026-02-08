Newly Released Video of Federal Agent Breaking Window

Video footage with a clearer angle of a federal agent breaking a large window at a Jan. 30 ICE protest at the downtown Eugene Federal Building has come to light.

During the Jan. 30 protest, which the Eugene Police Department deemed a riot, hundreds of people gathered at the front entrance of the building to rally against ICE actions in Oregon and over the arrest of several peaceful protesters three days earlier.

Early reports, including by Eugene Weekly, said windows were broken by protesters, who had been seen banging on them at the Federal Building. But a video posted shortly after called that into question. Several windows were broken the night of the protest.

In the new video by James Anderson, a video journalist and founder of the independent YouTube channel Community Matters PNW, one agent is seen behind a large plant near the window pointing a pepper ball gun at protesters as another federal agent runs up and throws a tear gas canister through the glass, which can be seen breaking outwards.

In Anderson’s footage, the sound of pepper balls hitting protesters’ shields can be heard before the gas is tossed through the window, indicating the window may have already been broken. In Eugene Weekly’s footage there is the sound of shattering glass and agents are seen shooting pepper balls through a broken window. The sound of pepper balls hitting protesters’ shields in Eugene Weekly’s footage matches Anderson’s. In Anderson’s footage a protester’s shield is also seen being shoved towards federal agents inside the building, which appears to pass through the window, indicating the possible presence of a hole, before the gas is thrown.

Anderson says he did not see if the window already had a hole or crack not visible in the video. Eugene Weekly submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain surveillance footage from the night of the 30th showing who broke the window and when.

Shortly after the large window was broken, Eugene and Springfield police officers declared the protest a riot and entered federal property at 6 pm. The police officers made a barrier between protesters and the building until federal reinforcements arrived and pushed protesters back.

EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin wrote in an email to Eugene Weekly that federal agents told the police that protesters had “breached” the building and broken windows, prompting police intervention.

No videos have come to light showing protesters in the building.

This story has been updated.