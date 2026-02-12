The Annual Swap Meet and Train Show Returns

One hundred and seventy vendors from Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California will bring their model trains to Eugene this weekend for a family-friendly event. The Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club welcomes people of all ages and levels of knowledge about model trains to its 37th Annual Swap Meet and Train Show. The event will have trains that vary in scale, and it will feature four different layouts — the most that the train show has presented. According to event chair John Krotulski, vendors will be selling “anything from train modeling to train memorabilia, to artwork related to trains.” There will also be chances to learn more about the safety and history of trains. The Yaquina Pacific Railroad Historical Society will be there to show the rich history of the railroad. The event will also feature a raffle, pulled every hour, that attendees can get tickets for with cash. The prizes are sponsored by Walthers and Athearn, two well-known model train manufacturers. Participation in the raffle will help the Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club raise money to support other shows. — Ruby Duncan

The Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club’s 37th Annual Swap Meet and Train Show is 10 am to 5 pm Saturday, Feb. 14, and 10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Feb. 15, at Lane County Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. Tickets are $6 for adults and $2 for children ages six to 12.