Valentine’s Day Fun

With Valentine’s Day weekend officially in full swing, there are a multitude of events this weekend that are sure to ignite the flames of love. On the days bookending Valentine’s Day, The University of Oregon Opera Ensemble performs the romance tragedy La Vida Breve at Beall Concert Hall (961 East 18th Avenue), accompanied by the UO Symphony Orchestra and dancers from the UO Dance Department (7 pm Friday, Feb. 13, and 3 pm Sunday, Feb. 15. Tickets $10). At 8:30 pm Feb. 13, First Christian Church (1166 Oak Street) hosts Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special, where one of Listeso’s string quartets will play classic love songs such as “Unchained Melody” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” under the warm glow of candlelight ($28.50). The Hult Center also has a variety of local Valentine’s performances. There will be three shows by the Eugene Concert Choir — each with a different loving twist — and Xcape Dance Company will perform its production called LOVE! at 7 pm, Feb. 14, where you’ll witness real-life love stories and the magic of human connection told through dance ($30.30 to $47.50). For a more exclusively adult event, The Hybrid Gallery (941 West 3rd Avenue) hosts the 21-plus Valentine’s Slay Dance 6:30 pm to 11 pm Friday, Feb. 13. Not only will you be dancing to ’80s hits, but there will also be tarot readings, crafts, a silent date auction and more. It is a benefit for Glimmer Camp, which supports discovery, community and fun for LGBTQ-plus adults ($10 to $25 sliding scale).

The Eugene Concert Choir performs three shows at the Hult Center. Songs from the Hearts of Kids is 2:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 14. Tickets are $16.50 for adults and $10.50 for children. Valentine’s Night Out is 6:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 14. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for youth. Love is in the Aire is 2:30 pm, Feb. 15, and they will be joined by Eugene Vocal Arts. Tickets are $29. All ECC Hult Center tickets are available at HultCenter.org.