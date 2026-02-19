Activist Alert

“I cannot afford the luxury of fighting one form of oppression only. I cannot afford to believe that freedom from intolerance is the right of only one particular group.” — Audre Lorde, poet, activist

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Say Their Name: ICE OUT Protest, 10 am to 4 pm, Saturday, Feb. 21, Federal Building, 7th and Pearl, honor the lives of those who have died at the hands of ICE.

• Say no to Amazon and its Eugene Distribution Center, 7:30 pm, Monday, Feb. 23, Eugene City Hall, North Building. Keep up the pressure!

• Red Hat Resistance protest, 10 am, Thursday, Feb. 26, at 10 am Federal Building at 6th and High and march around the block, melt ICE with love. Pattern for a Melt the ICE hat at NeedleAndSkein.com. Design is based on a hat used to protest the Nazi occupation of Norway in the 1940s.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm, Mondays.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm Tuesdays, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm to 2 pm, Tuesdays. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm, Tuesdays.

• Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm Wednesdays.

• 50501 Weekly Protest, noon to 4 pm, Wednesdays. Bring readings, songs, signs or other art.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• “Signs of Fascism” Protest, 10 am to noon, Thursdays. Signs provided, wear all black. Indivisible.

• Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm, Fridays.

• SLUG Queens Resist!, 1 pm to 2 pm, Sundays.

• Eugene Inflatables Protest and Seated Meditation, 2 pm to 4 pm, Sundays.

Ongoing events

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am Mondays, corners on 29th and Willamette Street and noon to 1 pm Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, Tuesday through Sunday; get help with sign making 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Make signs for a $5 suggested donation to MECCA per person.

• Stop the Cuts, noon, Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm the second Sunday of each month, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C St., Springfield. Discussion and action.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!