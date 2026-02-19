Hop on over to Fairy Rabbit Story Hour

Bloom the Faerie. Photo courtesy of Indra Hunter.

Instead of “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,” this Saturday, Feb. 21, it’ll be “Bibbidi-Hoppidi-Boo” at Vinyl and Pine in Springfield. Lane County’s own Bloom the Faerie will host a Fairy Rabbit Story Hour in conjunction with Pixie Panic Market and Little Critter Crew. “It is what it sounds like — an all-ages fairy story hour with rabbits,” says Indra Hunter, manager of Pixie Panic Market. Open to all ages but best enjoyed by children between ages five and 12, Fairy Rabbit Story Hour gives attendees the chance to listen as Bloom the Faerie reads aloud while rabbits — available for adoption through Little Critter Crew — hop nearby. “A lot of the time, smaller rescues get overlooked, especially animals outside of cats and dogs, and we really like to promote those overlooked creatures in our community,” Hunter says. Hunter recalls a previous Fairy Rabbit Story Hour where a family fell in love with one of the rabbits and filled out adoption paperwork on the spot. In addition to story time, the event will feature hands-on activities and light snacks. There’s just one request for attendees: Keep voices low, as rabbits are sensitive to loud noises. This Saturday, attendees can enjoy listening to stories, but they could also gain a new hoppy family member.

Fairy Rabbit Story Hour is noon to 5 pm Saturday, Feb. 21, at Vinyl and Pine, 660 Main Street suite B, Springfield. Free. Donations appreciated.