Oregon CPR Creates Superheroes 

For those ages 12 and up, knowing how to perform CPR can be the difference between life and death. The free HEARTSafe CPR and AED Non-certified course is for community members wanting to help in an emergency situation, and are not required to be certified. “In the case of an emergency, a lot of people freeze and panic, and this allows people to know how to respond to someone in need,” says Katrina Purdy, Oregon CPR owner. She says she’s seen people step up and save lives by knowing CPR. The training is taught by JoAnna Kamppi, a retired EMS provider with Eugene-Springfield Fire. The class is limited to 14 participants, and does not provide CPR certification. Other Oregon CPR trainings include a crash course in first aid, drowning response, choking response and response to opioid-related emergencies.

HEARTSafe CPR and AED non-certified course is 9 am to 10:30 am Saturday, Feb. 28, at Oregon CPR, 657 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield. Free. Ages 12 and up, and must be accompanied by an adult. For more information about upcoming trainings, visit OrCPR.com.