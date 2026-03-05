She Speaks and She is Fierce

The year 2020 saw two events that were monumental to women’s history, and they were the catalysts that inspired the annual She’s Speaking concert. The first event was the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who spent her career championing issues that uplifted women’s voices. The second was the vice presidential debate, where Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris told her opponent, Mike Pence, “I’m speaking” each time she felt interrupted. “And he shut up every time. And I think women all over the U.S. went, ‘Oh, my God, that worked,’” says Kristen Grainger, folk singer and “She’s Speaking” event organizer. Grainger says the concert is “a hat tip to Kamala Harris for taking the spotlight back and standing up for herself and being very effective at it.” She’s Speaking is a concert where eight Oregon-based women singer-songwriters of varying genres will take the stage to perform their music — but it has a twist: all of the women will be on stage at the same time, the whole time. “Everybody’s supporting everybody else, either singing or they’re playing or both. It’s just a big, joyful dynamic show,” Grainger says, adding that she, along with many of the featured musicians have written music specifically for this setting. Over the weekend, March 6 through March 8, She’s Speaking will have performances in Portland, Salem and finally, on March 8 — International Women’s Day — Eugene. In each city, the concert will feature a special guest, with Eugene bringing in pop jazz singer-songwriter Halie Loren. She’s Speaking is a benefit for Music Education & Performing Artists Association program GRRRLZ Rock, a Eugene-based music nonprofit that teaches young girls to play rock music.

She’s Speaking is 7:30 pm to 10 pm Sunday, March 8, at Unity of the Valley, 3912 Dillard Road. Tickets are $29.50. For tickets and more information on Salem and Portland concerts, visit ShesSpeakingSongs.com