Gather to Learn about Environmental Defense

The 44th AnnualPublic Interest Environmental Law Conference, hosted by University of Oregon’s volunteer law student group Land Air Water, rains over Eugene March 12 through March 15. The conference takes place on and around the UO campus, and includes numerous panels, films and keynote speakers covering all ends of environmental defense from “Wolfshop” to “A False Solution: Carbon Capture and Storage.” Conference co-director Anna Hampton says that for this year’s conference, she’s most looking forward to its theme, “Fight Back: Voices for Good.” Calling the theme “timely and powerful,” Hampton says, “I’m most excited to hear from diverse leaders who are standing on the front lines of environmental defense, and to see how communities are resisting rollbacks of environmental protections.” She continues, “There’s something deeply motivating about being surrounded by people who share a sense of urgency and hope.” The event is open to the public, inviting anyone who is passionate about seeking change. Hampton says PIELC “offers a space where people can connect across disciplines, amplify marginalized voices and turn shared values into strategy.”

