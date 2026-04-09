Experience the richness of culture and community and join the 4th Annual Zimbabwe Marimba Party to benefit the nonprofit Humwe: The Cosmas Magaya Cultural Arts and Education Centre, which runs rural youth programs in Zimbabwe. A musical gathering like no other, this high-energy celebration of Zimbabwean marimba music brings the community together to enjoy food, dance and world culture. Pacific Northwest Zimbabwean marimba bands Kudana, Kondo reNzou, Turuka, Chiedza and Ruzha Rukuru will take the stage. Donations and proceeds provide youth in Zimbabwe with infrastructure, paid school and weekend programs, allowing them to explore their musical interests and cultural history. “Children thrive when they believe in who they are,” says Humwe co-founder Tsitsi Magaya Hantuba. Because colonialism stripped cultural Zimbabwean identities and elements like marimba music, Hantuba has made immense efforts to revive the rich culture in her home country through the nonprofit. Enjoy a unique evening of uplifting music while supporting the future generations of Zimbabwean youth.

4th Annual Zimbabwean Marimba Party is 5 pm through 9:30 pm Saturday, April 11, Whirled Pies, 199 West 8th Avenue, Suite 1. Suggested donation is $15 to $25 for adults and $5 to $15 for youth. Young children free. Donations will be double-matched.