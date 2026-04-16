Reuse and Rethink Waste at Re-Imagine Earth Day

Re-Imagine Earth Day returns Sunday, April 19, as an all-ages event focused on reuse, sustainability and everyday environmental action. It brings together local organizations, artists and businesses offering demonstrations, upcycled goods, live music, a book swap and opportunities to connect with community groups working on environmental issues. Organizers say the event is designed to make sustainability and Earth Day feel approachable, practical and less guilt-driven. “We really wanted it to be an uplifting event rather than something catastrophic,” says Heather Campbell, executive director of the Materials Exchange Center for Community Arts (MECCA). She says the event is intended to be “more hopeful — bringing people together in a creative and joyous and celebratory way around Earth Day as a way to create behavior change.” Re-Imagine Earth Day is produced by the City of Eugene Waste Prevention in partnership with organizations including MECCA, BRING, Waste Wise (Lane County Waste Management), the Metropolitan Wastewater Management Commission and the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress Program. Visitors can expect hands-on activities and demonstrations designed to show how small changes at home can reduce waste, from reuse ideas to repair techniques and responsible recycling. “So, it’s really designed to be an event that actually is engaging and has lots of activities and demonstrations and hands-on learning,” says Emily Reynolds, director of education and outreach at BRING. “So that people can actually take away concrete examples of how they can make impacts at home.” NextStep Recycling will also be on site to answer questions about electronics reuse and recycling, helping visitors better understand what to do with items that no longer work.

Re-Imagine Earth Day is 1 pm to 5 pm Sunday, April 19, at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue. Free.