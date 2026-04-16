Times like These

Dissonant Times, a grassroots local news outlet, celebrates its one-year anniversary with comedy, punk rock and more, April 18 at Dark Pine Coffee. The evening begins with comedy from Eugene’s Logan Escobar and others, and concludes with live music from Eugene bands Liquid Cross, The Burrow, Sargent Pitviper and Corpsefilp, along with Portland’s Sneer Brute. Dissonant Times co-editor and reporter Joy Santiago says, “We believe that our focus on participatory journalism, where those most affected by a story are the ones to tell it, can help challenge power structures entrenched in mainstream politics and media.” Online-only for now,Dissonant Times is raising funds for a monthly print edition and sister-project radio station. “Establishing this infrastructure will help broaden our reach and allow more folks to get involved,” Santiago says. The Burrow, among a recent wave of strong melodic Eugene agit-punk bands, are fresh from the studio recording their debut album. Pete Normal, The Burrow’s singer and guitarist, appreciates Dissonant’s DIY spirit. “I love that local folks are trying to create media about pressing issues in the community and nationally,” he says. During the event, Dissonant Times hosts a supply drive for Eugene Jail Sit, a collective that supports formerly incarcerated individuals with food, bus tickets and other resources upon their release from Lane County Jail.

Dissonant Times First Anniversary Benefit begins with comedy at 7 pm and music at 8:30 pm Saturday, April 18, at Dark Pink Coffee, 954 Pearl Street. Tickets begin at $5 and are available at the door. The event is all-ages.