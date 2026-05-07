Toad in the Hole

Glen Phillips, lead singer of ’90s alt-leaning folk-pop bandToad the Wet Sprocket, performs a solo benefit concert for Lane Arts council May 13 at Unity of the Valley. These days, Phillips divides his time between his solo side projects and Toad, the latter of which released Rings (The Acoustic Sessions) this year. It is a stripped-down collection of the band’s radio hits like “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean.” For the concert, Phillips accompanies himself on guitar, performing both Toad songs and solo material. “There’s no defined set list, so every night is different, and there’s always a few requests thrown in,” Phillips says of this current tour. “Toad shows are very precision-oriented,” he says, but solo shows “allow me to follow a vibe and see where it leads.” The Lane Arts Council benefit is produced through Turning Tides Music, a Eugene-based nonprofit music promoter. Lane Arts Council Executive Director Tara Wibrew says the collaboration “stemmed from a shared vision of art as a connector celebrating our beautiful, sometimes messy, everyday lives.” Phillips, she says, “channels those sentiments through his music.” Eugene singer-songwriter Niki Leeman opens the show.

Turning Tide Music presents Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, a Lane Arts Council Benefit, 7:30 pm Wednesday, May 13, at Unity of the Valley, 392 Dillard Road. Tickets start at $35 and are available at TurningTidesMusic.org. For more information about Lane Arts Council, visit LaneArts.org.