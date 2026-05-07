Yard Sale in the Whit

The sun is shining, the air is crisp, the rain is fresh and the flowers are blooming. It’s spring and that means it’s one of the most wonderful times of the year: yard sale season. On May 9, watch the Whiteaker neighborhood transform into a flea market for The Great Whiteaker Yard Sale. With locations all around the area, you’ll be able to take a walk under the shade of the Whit’s trees and peruse pre-loved clothes, jewelry and junk, “which are sure to be eclectic in our colorful neighborhood,” says Claire Roth, one of the organizers. If you stop by Blairally, you’ll find vintage collectibles, electronics, streetwear, action figures and a ton of other little items to build your retro aesthetic. You’ll also find a native plant sale, as well as an all-punk and stuffed animal stop. This is the second year of the Great Whiteaker Yard Sale, and Roth says the organizers are working towards making it annual. Along with providing the opportunity to explore the Whiteaker neighborhood, Roth says that the significance of the event lies in sustainability. “Choosing to buy items secondhand is important in the grand scheme of keeping things out of the landfill,” Roth says. “In this case, it is also a great way to build community.”

The Great Whiteaker Yard Sale is Saturday, May 9, in various locations throughout the Whiteaker Neighborhood. For a full interactive map with most times and locations, visit TinyUrl.com/GreatWhiteakerYardSale2026. Be prepared for cash-only locations.