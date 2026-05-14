Sad Boys and Sad Girls go Dancing

Grab the eyeliner and dye those swooped bangs black, because emo music never went away. Eugene has emo nights at John Henry’s and WOW Hall, where DJs play selections and take requests from the genre. Emo is a style of hard rock blending hardcore and metal with melodic, raw vocals and vulnerable lyrics. It was particularly popular in the late 1990s and 2000s, but has undergone a resurgence with bands like Fall Out Boy, Paramore and My Chemical Romance serving as prime examples. Janys Iren-Faun co-hosts Flossless Presents: Emo Night at John Henry’s with Eugene DJ Bad Charlotte and others. There’s disagreement about what constitutes “emo,” but Iren-Faun says, “If you could shop at Hot Topic in 2010 to it, we’ll probably play it.” WOW Hall’s emo night is produced several times a year in collaboration with “Emo Nite,” a Los Angeles-based company that celebrates emo music with events now in 50 cities. “The DJs and team they bring truly create a fun, welcoming atmosphere where alt kids, both young and old, can bask in nostalgia and sing along to their favorite sad jams surrounded by a community that really gets it,” says Skyeler Williams, WOW Hall booking manager.

Flossless Presents: Emo Night is the third Saturday of each month, and the next one, Emo Prom, is 9 pm Saturday May 16 at John Henry’s, 881 Willamette Street. Tickets are $10 for singles, $15 for couples and available at the door. The events are 21-plus. For more information visit JohnHenrysBar.com. Emo Nite happens a couple of times each year at WOW Hall. For more information visit WOWHall.org. Emo Nite at WOW Hall is all ages.