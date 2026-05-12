May Primary Election Letters! May 12 Edition!

Judicial Elections

Judicial elections matter. Usually, they are uncontested where a sitting judge is running as the incumbent, and often, we don’t vote because most of us have no idea who these people are.

State circuit court judges wield enormous power. They ensure the fairness of legal proceedings and sometimes the outcome, they can advance or stop litigation, determine financial obligations, decide whether families will remain in or leave a home, they supervise the estates of the deceased and may determine mental fitness. Perhaps the most common circumstance is when judges settle the terms of a divorce and the custody of children. Judging is serious business.

We elect our judges in Oregon, although when a circuit court judge retires or leaves the bench before their term has expired, the governor appoints their replacement. It’s rare for this not to occur. The appointed judge then runs for the position when the next election is held. The governor’s choice is generally correct, but not always.

Judicial elections are usually not contested because either the sitting judge is doing a fine job, or, and this is a big part of the reality, attorneys are reluctant to challenge a sitting judge.

This year a very capable and brave individual has stepped forward to challenge a sitting judge. This is an individual with the ability, the intellect, the character and the temperament for the job.

Consider the candidates, review their qualifications and do not assume that because someone is now on the bench, they should remain.

Marc Friedman

Eugene

Two Races for Eugene City Council

There are tradeoffs related to time of service for most elected positions. Relationships with other institutions and individuals, vital to the effectiveness of the Eugene City Council and institutional memory are benefits of long tenure, but incumbents can begin to accept what they have not been able to change. The enthusiasm, new skills, new ideas and new approaches which new councilors can bring and the representation of voiceless subgroups, can benefit from newer members. Of course, older members are a known quantity with track records, while the new can only make promises and be judged by previous activities. But with only three of eight positions being contested, there will be sufficient ballast to assure continuities (and older members who leave the Council can serve as consultants), which suggests that new blood may be the preferable choice.

Both Jennifer Yeh (8 years) and Greg Evans (12 years) have substantial experience and lots of community connections. They have both been tireless in working for the people and the community. Both Tom Stedman and Tai Pruce-Zimmerman would be new to the council. Stedman has unique experiences appropriate to the representation of blue-collar workers, which is his primary focus. I believe he is right that that category of citizens is underrepresented. And Tai Pruce-Zimmerman is another young candidate with a remarkable background, experience, energy and enthusiasm, who seems to deserve a chance to make his mark.

Alan Cohen

Eugene

An Endorsement for Smith

This election season, those of who live in Eugene’s Ward 3 are fortunate to have two good candidates seeking to serve as our city councilor. Amongst them, I strongly support Jennifer Smith.

Her opponent points to his business experience and supports a more business-like approach to city government. But government, unlike a business, does not exist to benefit a few, but rather seeks to serve all within our community. As a leader in the Chamber of Commerce, he prioritizes business interest. While we need the jobs and opportunities that businesses offer, we need service for all the people.

While government should wisely use the resources collected through taxes and fees, we need the city to use those resources to help assure that all have a safe place to call home, with parks and trees nearby. We need sustainable service and access to recreation and transportation that benefit all. Providing such services is what government is here to do.

In these times, when our national government has become increasingly transactional and seeks to divide us and heap benefits on the few, Eugene is a very special place. We need to work together to assure that everyone, including those who have the greatest needs, be they elders, or children, or challenged, can thrive here. We need a city council that works to assure that Eugene is a city that is intentionally inclusive and proudly progressive.

Jennifer Smith is the kind of city councilor who can best help us be that kind of community.

Dennis Reynolds

Eugene

I Am so Done

Nope — done with Val Hoyle. Jeff Merkley is the only one of eight reps in Oregon who is not taking American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) monies. Hoyle is indebted nearly $250K to AIPAC. Nope. Done with this nonsense. Voting for Melissa Bird — like Merkely, she is sworn off AIPAC.

Sarah Ruth

Eugene

Editor’s Note: Rep. Val Hoyle’s campaign says it does not take AIPAC money. EW was unable to find AIPAC contributions in federal elections filings. Hoyle’s campaign has received J Street PAC contributions, which is a different pro-Israel organization.

A vote for Jennifer Smith

Mayor Kaarin Knudsen’s endorsement of John Barofsky for Eugene City Council asserts that he is ready “to hit the ground running.” However, hitting the ground running is not an asset if you are heading in the wrong direction.

As EWEB commission chair, Barofsky opposed the Eugene Weekly – endorsed Watersheds “Bill Of Rights” (Measure 20-373) out of a fear of potential liability. As the Chamber of Commerce’s preferred candidate, he seems more worried about lawsuits and profits than the environment. Not to mention the potential damage to large timber interests, which are among his major donors. Ward 3 voters are much more fearful of what we as a society are doing to the earth, globally, in Eugene and Lane County.

Similarly, EWEB — with Barofsky on the board — stonewalled us in 2023 regarding the destruction of an urban forest with 100-plus-year-old trees in their effort to build two reservoirs on East 40th Street. A request for more transparency, a dialogue and compromise fell on deaf ears. Despite EWEB being a public-owned utility, the technocrats, with their business model in mind, insisted they knew best: no distractions, growth at all costs, full steam ahead!

Instead of putting yet another businessman in charge, I support Jennifer Smith’s campaign and will vote for a progressive Democrat, one who holds values that serve workers and families and are not narrowly circumscribed by the Chamber of Commerce.

maRco Elliott

Eugene

Who is Smith?

Who is Amber Smith, and what is she hiding? Smith filed to run as a Democrat for House District 12, but she hasn’t responded to Democrats who have contacted her. Smith doesn’t have a website or media presence; she’s not in the Voters’ Pamphlet, hasn’t attended any candidate forums and doesn’t appear to have a campaign at all. Voters don’t have a clue why she’s running.

What’s the mystery, Amber Smith?

Meanwhile, former Rep. Charlie Conrad is now running as the Independent Party of Oregon candidate for House District 12, and he’s endorsed by local Democrats, including former Congressman Peter DeFazio.

Why are Democrats supporting Conrad? Because he’s the proven, non-partisan choice for those who don’t want the current right-wing zealot or a secretive newcomer representing them in Salem.

Please write in Charlie Conrad for House District 12. Make politics less mysterious.

Leslie Rubinstein

Cottage Grove

Dear Eugene Community,

I’ve been sitting here at home with a cup of tea after a long swing shift, trying to think through Measure 20-377. Honestly, I’d rather just go to bed — but I wanted to take a moment to be a thoughtful citizen and sit with this like so many of us are doing right now.

I’m still thinking about it. I’m not writing this to tell anyone how to vote — just sharing where my mind has been.

I appreciate the work that goes into these decisions. I don’t know all the ins and outs, and I imagine there’s a lot I don’t see. But I do know that I care about this city.

As I’ve been thinking about this measure, one thing keeps coming up for me.

This measure asks us to consider removing a clear expectation — that our department leaders live in the community they serve — but it doesn’t equally affirm what we still believe in.

And I keep coming back to this simple idea:

“Eugene: Our Leaders Live Here.”

I’m not saying that in a rigid way. I understand the need for flexibility, and I can see why the city would want to open up the hiring pool.

At the same time, I find myself wondering if we can name what matters to us, and then design that flexibility around it — so we don’t lose what matters as we adapt.

Is there a way to remove the requirement while still clearly stating what we value?

That’s as far as I’ve gotten in my thinking so far.

I’m still sitting with it, and I imagine many of us are doing the same.

I just wanted to share this as one voice among many, as we all consider what feels right.

Leslie Miller

Eugene

EW Endorsement Disappointment

I was disappointed to see EW‘s tellingly worded endorsement for John Barofsky for Eugene City Council’s Ward 3, when Jennifer Smith is clearly the best choice for our city.

To start, the Weekly’s endorsement basically conceded there is valid concern that Barofsky’s campaign is being propped up by corporate interests. To alleviate that concern, EW assured us Barofsky said those same corporate donors also eat at Beppe and Giani’s regularly, so it’s fine. How silly!

The EW endorsement also noted voter concerns that Barofsky is right wing — EW pondered about that in their endorsement without actually clarifying his political alignments. For readers left wondering, the Democratic Party of Lane County endorsed Jennifer Smith. Smith is also endorsed by other democratically aligned and climate-friendly leaders in our community, like Alan Zelenka, sitting City Council Members Jennifer Yeh and Lyndsie Leech, the Oregon Chapter of the Sierra Club, and many unions.

When I read this endorsement, I wondered what “clear specifics” Barofsky offered to overcome these glaring questions about his funding and politics? I hope EW would consider releasing their interviews on this one! Or at least issuing a correction: Smith is a union president, not just a steward — she has real leadership experience and the error downplays that fact.

If you want to support someone who is going to value our city’s working class and our critical climate goals, and who has extensive experience, ignore EW on this one! Jennifer Smith is the obvious choice for Ward 3!

Sarah Alvarez

Eugene

From a Ward 3 Resident

I am glad that there is a competitive race in Ward 3. John Barofsky is a successful small business owner and I congratulate him. But as a candidate for the City Council, he regularly makes reference to “my customers” and “my employees” at his high-end restaurant. I am voting for Jennifer Smith, who pointedly advocates for working people, not merely in this election race but has done so throughout her career. She is well-prepared to work on all of the livability issues that affect our community, such as affordable housing and renter protections, critically needed climate-related actions and human rights protection for all, including especially those most vulnerable. Jennifer knows how to work together with diverse people and organizations towards betterment for everyone. As a councilor, she will do an exemplary job of representing all Ward 3 residents and serving the needs of all Eugene residents.

Dennis Hoerner

Eugene

Support for Nicole De Graff

This letter is regarding candidates for State Senate, District 6. I wanted to share why voters should support Nicole De Graff. I have known her to be one of the most thoughtful and determined people I have met when it comes to standing up for others and working through difficult issues.

What makes Nicole different is the ability to fight hard for what matters while still listening carefully and treating people respectfully. In today’s political climate, too many people either avoid hard conversations or turn every disagreement into personal attacks. Nicole approaches issues with preparation, persistence and a genuine concern for how decisions affect real families and communities.

I have watched Nicole put in long hours researching issues, attending meetings, helping people navigate difficult situations and speaking up when others stay silent. That kind of work is not easy, and it often happens without recognition. But it shows character.

Even when facing criticism or pressure, Nicole continues to show up, stay engaged and work toward solutions instead of giving up. That balance of strength and thoughtfulness is rare, and it is why I support Nicole for State Senate, District 6.

Sarah Pedersen

Eugene

The Shero Michelle Holman

I know many people will have voted by the time this possible story will have been written and printed.

You may have heard that the vote no on Measure 20-373 has 10 times as much money as Yes vote.

The dedicated folks at Community Rights Lane County (CRLC) have been working on this for at over a decade, and through all the disappointments and legal wrangling, they have persevered. Michelle Holman is a shero and has been the tireless center of this movement.

Her story began with people living next to the corporate tree plantations and suffering the effects of aerial spraying.

Unfortunately, EWEB has come out in favor of to the chagrin of myself and many other EWEB customers.

I was happy to see that Eugene Weekly supported Measure 20-373, but with the amount of money the other side has, CRLC is up against the odds.

Scott Fife

Eugene

From State Rep. Lisa Fragala

I’m proud to support Congresswoman Val Hoyle for re-election on May 19. I’ve known Hoyle for years, and she’s never wavered from her willingness to fight for working people or a strong commitment to improving the lives of all Oregonians. She brings focus, determination, and passion to a lifetime of advocacy.

In the state legislature, Hoyle fought to raise the minimum wage, keep healthcare affordable and protect vulnerable Oregonians. These same priorities guide her today as our U.S. Representative. She’s still the firefighter’s daughter, still the person who will stand with you on a picket line.

Amid the chaos of the federal government, Hoyle’s a steady, principled voice. She’s fighting to eliminate funding for Trump’s illegal war in Iran, focused on defending our civil rights and working to protect democratic elections. She consistently tracks critical local issues and helped lead the fight against an out-of-state corporate takeover of PeaceHealth’s emergency room physicians.

Hoyle works to deliver real results for our district and for Oregon communities every day. In just two terms, she’s secured more than $30 million for affordable housing, living-wage jobs and modernizing essential infrastructure.

Hoyle’s record speaks for itself: a 100 percent rating from the AFL-CIO, 98 percent from the League of Conservation Voters and 100 percent from Planned Parenthood. She’s endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Join me in voting for Val Hoyle. Ballots are due May 19th. Mail yours by May 12, or return it to a ballot box.

State Rep. Lisa Fragala

Eugene

From Mindy Schlossberg, EWEB commissioner

Your public utility, EWEB, takes our responsibilities very seriously: to keep energy affordable, plan for the long-term and continually move towards sustainable energy. In my time on the EWEB Board, we have worked together to fund literally dozens of projects that protect the environment and meet local energy demands with renewable sources. My colleague John Barofsky has been a key leader in these efforts.

I’m endorsing Barofsky for Eugene City Council because he is a serious, thoughtful person who has put in the work to understand the issues facing our city today. He has great integrity, isn’t afraid to change his mind and cares deeply about our community. Before each monthly board meeting, we receive a packet to review with detailed information about each topic. These packets run about 200 pages and we are given a weekend to read them and submit questions ahead of time if we want clarification or more information (this month’s was 350 pages long!). Barofsky is probably the most prepared board member and always does his homework. I imagine City Council packets are even longer and cover a broader range of topics. I’m confident that Barofsky’s experience on EWEB, the city’s Planning Commission, Budget Committee, among other committees ensures that he has an understanding of how local governments and entities work. I’ve been lucky to serve on a well functioning board and I know how important it is for board members to understand what good governance means. Barofsky is the best suited candidate for City Council.

Mindy Schlossberg, EWEB commissioner

Eugene

Money in our Local Election?

EW readers probably have the election figured out — we need a big move toward something way more people centered than profit focused to counter how much grifting and corruption is going on with Republicans at the federal level.

But first, a reminder with regard to the Lane County Commission. EW was so good at reporting how Lane County Commissioners Ceniga and Loveall (along with Farr, who is not up for election this time) organized and voted for that last minute attempt in 2024 to gerrymander the districts so they could continue to be elected more easily. County voters sent them a very clear message, with 75 percent of voters saying a loud no.

Pelroy, running against Heather Buch, who has served the people well, would have joined in that attempt. The men are each supported by timber interests that want our forests cut faster, just as Trump does. Loveall is also suing the county to protect his free speech right to be abusive to women?

For City Council, Barofsky is against the rights of nature ballot measure. He is a former president of the Chamber of Commerce that is not happy with anything pro-environment and which has a PAC for people like him. He has a lot of money for his campaign, as does Mike Clark and Greg Evans, who also has money from the Chamber’s PAC. For EWEB commissioner at large, Dziura has a lot of money. Just read Alexi Miller’s website, saying who he is.

Ken Jones

Eugene

Ignore the Propaganda

When considering your vote on ballot measure 20-373, “Protect Lane County Watersheds,” it’s good to take some time to ignore the propaganda and remind ourselves of the basics — basics such as the Earth’s water cycle and Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Remind your family and friends that the Earth is called the water planet. H2O is why Earth is the only planet known to support life. While life began in the salty sea, life on land evolved with rain falling as fresh water forming lakes and rivers. Everybody’s water comes from their river’s entire watershed. This measure is not covering a neighbor who does something to your water or firefighters putting out fires. If you are contaminating an entire watershed, then you can be and should be sued. An excellent TV series recently played on Oregon Public Broadcasting TV, called H2O: The Molecule That Made Us. See it if you have access to OPB Passport. Can we please all admit our society has allowed the degradation and pollution of our water? Now we have an opportunity to vote in good conscience to acknowledge that reality and do something about it.

Jan Nelson

Eugene

Vote Jennifer Smith for Ward 3

With wars in the Middle East, upsets in our relations with other powers and divisions at home — it all seems overwhelming. What a relief to know that we can have an influence at the local level. I am delighted to have the opportunity to endorse and vote for Jennifer Smith for Eugene City Council, and know that I will be represented by someone who understands local issues, but also sees the big picture. In her strong support for working people and firm grasp of the centrality of the climate issue to all our lives, Smith will be a needed voice on the Council. She understands the affordability issues facing us all and the need for housing for working people in our community. She supports the library and other important services and believes that even billionaires and corporations need to pay their fair share for the community we all have helped to build. When Smith knocked on my door and introduced herself, I immediately could see that she combined an open and compassionate heart with a fighting spirit. She gets my vote, and yours too, I hope!

Ann Heron

Eugene