Stella Standingbear, a rapper, hip-hop singer and enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, performs June 7 at WOW Hall supporting her “Off the Rez” tour. Standingbear splits time between Salt Lake City and the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, and is touring behind her latest single, “Mmhmm (Remix)” featuring Houston rapper, producer and 2007 Grammy-nominee Paul Wall. Standingbear dropped her EP Rap Star last year, and says parts 2 and 3 are expected this summer. A debut album featuring all new material is in the works. Offering an Indigenous perspective on rap, hip hop and alternative soul, her lyrics tell stories of perseverance against unlikely odds — a theme as common in Utah and South Dakota as it is in hip-hop capitals like New York, Houston or Los Angeles. Standingbear uses the tone and cadence of the rap-singing hybrid popular in modern music. Her throbbing production is built around trap beats, a style of hip hop originating in the Southern U.S. Viral success has propelled Standingbear’s career, particularly her 2024 single “Skoden.” The song title is a modern slang term popular with First Nations and Indigenous cultures across North America, derived from the phrase “Let’s go then,” which essentially means “Bring it on.” Standingbear says it took her some time to accustom herself to content creation, but now sees it as an important part of her relationship with her fans. “I wasn’t a big fan when I first realized it was what I needed to do,” she says, wondering, “Can’t I just make music and that’s it?” But then, through trial and error, she found her audience. Now, She’s the first Lakota artist to take home International Indigenous Hip-Hop Awards, winning two in 2023. Standingbear is also a two-time Native American Music Award winner. Looking back, “social media has been a valuable tool for me to connect to other artists and communities,” she says.

Stella Standingbear performs 7 pm Sunday, June 7, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. The show is all ages.