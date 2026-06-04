Summer Concerts are in Eugene

Two of Oregon’s most newsworthy rock and pop concerts happen in Eugene this summer on the same night. Rule-breaking country rocker Zach Bryan and equally genre-agnostic Alabama Shakes play a rare concert at Autzen Stadium, while legendary Pacific Northwest punk rock duo Sleater-Kinney performs an intimate show at WOW Hall — a departure from their typical larger-scale concerts around the Pacific Northwest. Bryan is supporting this year’s critically acclaimed album With Heaven on Top, mixing his bad boy mystique with heartland rock and Springsteen-style storytelling. Alabama Shakes, meanwhile, are an indie Americana group with gospel and blues influences, back on the road after an eight-year hiatus. Sleater-Kinney was formed in 1990s Olympia, Washington. Their lineup consists of Corin Tucker and musician and actress Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia). The duo are enjoying a successful second act after helping to popularize the riot grrrl punk rock sound in the ’90s. Tucker grew up in Eugene and recalls memorable shows at the WOW Hall. “On May 26, 1990, I saw Fugazi, Beat Happening and Mecca Normal at WOW Hall,” for $5, she says. She missed her senior prom at South Eugene High School. “Best decision ever.”

Zach Bryan and Alabama Shakes perform 7 pm Saturday, July 25 at Autzen Stadium, 2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Ticket prices start at $98 and are available at GoDucks.com. Sleater-Kinney performs 8 pm Saturday, July 25, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets start at $36.50 and are available at WOWHall.org.