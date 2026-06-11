Local punk nonprofit Radical Alternative Development hosts its fourth annual Punk Prom June 13 at Blairally Vintage Arcade. At this all ages event, local youth can experience a prom that is accepting of all, no matter their differences. RAD co-founder BriJit Jenkins says the event is meant to be a safe space for those who may feel uncomfortable or unsafe at their own school’s prom. “We have younger kids who are like, ‘I’m not going to my fucking school’s prom because I don’t feel represented or safe there,’” Jenkins says. Punk Prom features five bands, including Fingertrap, an all-youth punk band.

Punk Prom is 4 pm to 9:30 pm Saturday, June 13, at Blairally Vintage Arcade, 245 Blair Boulevard. Cover is $10 at the door. The event is all ages.