Lips, the Teeth, the Tip of the Tongue

Grammy Award-winning vocal ensembleRoomful of Teeth performs an evening of Indigenous-inspired music July 1 in their first appearance at the Oregon Bach Festival. Their repertoire includes traditional songs from the Chickasaw nation, including the world premiere of Ittinkana’ Taloowa’ (Friendship Songs), a piece written by Grammy Award-winning Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. The groundbreaking Roomful of Teeth redefines how contemporary classical music uses the human voice. In the past, the ensemble has integrated Tuvan throat singing and yodeling alongside vocal styles inspired by metal and experimental music. At OBF, the group will also perform Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz’s Canta la Piedra-Tetluikan (A Song of the Stone), inspired by the poetry of Mardonio Carballo of the Nahua people, an Indigenous culture from Mexico and Central America. The evening begins withon stochastic wave behavior by Leilehua Lanzilotti, a Kanaka Maoli composer. “These pieces and songs are deeply rooted in nature, a sense of place and home and the meaningful human connections forged in these communities,” says Cameron Beauchamp, Roomful of Teeth artistic director. “We are delighted and honored to bring our unique brand of music making to such a rich and storied institution of incredible singing.”

Roomful of Teeth performs 7:30 pm Wednesday, July 1 in the Soreng Theater at the Hult Center. Pre-concert talk starts at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $25 and available at HultCenter.org.