Let the Cat out of the Bag!

It’s kitten season here in Lane County, and Twitchy Tails Rescue, Feline Good Animal Rescue and Community Cat Advocacy Team Springfield are joining together to host an adoption event July 18. The Cats, Kittens and New Beginnings adoption event will display over 100 adoptable cats and kittens with a chance for new owners to play with and interact with their new furry friends with names like Marzipan, Daniel Tiger and Josie. For those looking to adopt, all cats and kittens will come vaccinated, flea-treated, dewormed and microchipped. “If you think that you’re ready for a cat, if you had one in the past or are looking to get a second,” Twitchy Tails volunteer Kim Konevich says there are benefits that come with “just getting to interact with the cats and read their bios to see if they’ll be a right fit.” She adds, “Some people really want affectionate, affectionate, affectionate cats and other people want cats that might be a little bit more calm to share the space with you.” Those looking to adopt should bring a cat carrier with them. However, the adoption process might take longer and require a couple of days before the cat is cleared to go home. Some cats are not suitable to attend the Saturday event due to their shy personalities, but are available for adoption on the organizations’ websites.

Cats, Kittens and New Beginnings adoption event is 10 am to 1 pm Saturday, July 18, at Boy Scouts of America, 5225 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event is free to attend. Adoption fees vary.