The Next Chapter

I’m excited to share news that’s been years in the making.

After more than three decades of thoughtful stewardship by the families of Art and Anita Johnson and Fred and Georga Taylor, Eugene Weekly is entering its next chapter. With the passing of all four longtime owners, their families have chosen to entrust the newspaper to longtime editor Camilla Mortensen, so it will remain locally owned and fiercely independent.

Effective August 1, Camilla became Eugene Weekly’s new owner. It’s a pivotal step in building a strong foundation for this newspaper’s future.

Our story began in 1982, when five local residents created What’s Happening, a publication that celebrated fun while highlighting important events, activism and the arts. A decade later, the Johnson and Taylor families stepped up to shape it into the independent news organization we know today as Eugene Weekly.

Every chapter in this newspaper’s history has been written by people who weren’t simply running a business — they were caring for something that mattered to this community.

Over more than four decades, Eugene Weekly has become part of the rhythm of life in Lane County.

For some of you, this is where you discovered your favorite local band or restaurant. For others, it’s where you first saw your artwork, your letter to the editor or your name in print. It’s where you’ve planned weekends, followed local elections, disagreed with a Slant, or found important news no one else was reporting.

Eugene Weekly doesn’t just chronicle the life of our community — it grows up alongside it. It marks our milestones, mourns our losses, asks hard questions, makes us laugh and provokes spirited debate. It is a familiar voice you can’t imagine living without.

Let me reassure you: The heart of Eugene Weekly isn’t changing. You’ll see the same familiar bylines, the same dedicated team and the same local leadership. We’ll keep asking hard questions, covering the stories others miss, celebrating local arts and culture, giving you the horoscope and crossword puzzle, and telling stories with curiosity, creativity, irreverence and just the right amount of spice.

This independent newspaper has been shaped by people who consistently put its mission of serving the community ahead of themselves. That spirit of stewardship continues today.

Our independence begins with accountability. Decisions about what we investigate, what we celebrate and what we publish are made here in Lane County by people who live here, work here and care deeply about this community.

We’ve never had the biggest newsroom or the deepest pockets. But we’ve always believed this community deserves bold, fearless journalism — with the curiosity, creativity and sass that are hallmarks of Eugene Weekly.

In late 2023, that belief was tested. The discovery of a significant employee embezzlement forced us to suspend publication and raised heartbreaking questions about whether Eugene Weekly could survive.

You answered.

You cheered us on with handwritten notes, kind words and donations of every size. Businesses kept advertising. They hosted benefit events. Volunteers showed up. Our employees worked tirelessly — sometimes without pay. Everywhere we turned, people asked the same question: How can I help?

The response was overwhelming. It reminded all of us that this wasn’t simply a business in trouble; it was something this community believed was worth fighting for.

In many ways, that was a turning point. We’d been talking for years about how to protect Eugene Weekly for the long term. Seeing this community rally around us crystallized one question above all the others: How can we make sure no one ever has to save Eugene Weekly again?

We’re stronger than we were two years ago. We’re not finished rebuilding, but we’re no longer simply focused on surviving. For the first time in a long time, we’re able to think beyond the next issue.

This ownership transition is one important step toward a much larger vision: Putting in place a structure that protects what matters most — local leadership, editorial independence and deep roots in this community.

Our responsibility is to care for this institution, strengthen it and leave it better than we found it. We don’t take that responsibility lightly.

If Eugene Weekly has been part of your life, I hope you’ll continue caring for it in ways that feel right to you. Read it. Challenge it. Celebrate it. Support it. Tell us when we miss the mark. Cheer us on when we get it right. However you choose to be part of what comes next, we’re grateful you’re here.

The ownership has changed. Our commitment to this community hasn’t.

Jody Rolnick was a longtime reader of Eugene Weekly before coming on staff in early 2024. She has served as publisher since October 2024. To learn more about Eugene Weekly’s ownership transition, our vision for the future and ways to get involved, visit EugeneWeekly.com/nextchapter.