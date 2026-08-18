We asked you a couple weeks ago what categories we should have had — in case you missed it, that survey is here. And now it’s time to vote! Go to Vote.EugeneWeekly.com.
EW Asks! Best of
EW-Extra by EW StaffPosted on
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We asked you a couple weeks ago what categories we should have had — in case you missed it, that survey is here. And now it’s time to vote! Go to Vote.EugeneWeekly.com.
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