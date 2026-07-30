Soulful Summer Nights

Summer is the perfect time for sweet soulful music, and McDonald Theatre hosts a double bill July 31. Thee Sinseers are a Los Angeles retro “Chicano soul” or “souldies” band playing retro-style originals with vocal harmonies, horn arrangements, a classic Motown feel and occasional old-school reggae flavor. Joining Thee Sinseers are another LA band, The Altons, who share many band members with Sinseers, and add an even smoother soul feel with elements of lounge and the gentle touch of a warm breeze. Joseluis “JJ” Jimenez is a trombonist for both Thee Sinseers and The Altons, and he recalls his own summer music memories. “When I was a kid, we used to go to a festival in the summer called Festival de Maiz,” in Los Angeles, where Jimenez saw the Grammy-nominated Latin jazz trumpeter Bobby Rodriguez. “While we were watching him perform, he name-dropped where he grew up. It was on the corner of my block. I’ll never forget it,” Jimenez says.

Thee Sinseers and The Altons perform 8 pm Friday, July 31 at McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette Street. Tickets are $39 advance, $44.50 day of show, and at McDonaldTheatre.com. The concert is all ages.