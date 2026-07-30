The Porch Pirates

Eugene Porch Fest returns August 1 and 2, with free live music performances on participating porches across several neighborhoods in the city. The celebration, like Porch Fests across the country, kicked off during the 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns. This year, 140 solo artists, performers and bands are participating. Styles run the gamut from rock and pop to folk, funk, jazz, soul, Americana and more. Notable artists in this year’s festival include longtime Eugene singer-songwriter John Shipe, Eugene rock bands The Beepsters and Milton, songwriter Peter Wilde, and Tex-Mex band Los Tsunamis Del Norte. The Flicks, a Eugene-based The Strokes cover band, plays Saturday night in the Friendly neighborhood. The porches are not just limited to music. There will also be performances from improv troupes, including No Script Society and Wet Paint Improv, and several porches will feature accompanying visual art. In Depth, a one-day immersive pop-up installation by artists Cindy Ingram and Sarah Breinig featuring mostly recycled materials in ocean-themed art, will appear August 1 in the Friendly neighborhood. “Make sure to splash on by. There will be so much whimsy,” Ingram says.

Eugene Porch Fest is all day Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, at various “porch” venues in Eugene. Complete schedule and locations at JWNEugene.org. or @EugenePorchFest on Instagram.