Hot August Skates

Eugene Roller Village and Ghost Town Outfitters present Beach Goth Roller Party! at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene. “Roller rinks around the country have historically been a place for sober and joyfully driven low-impact recreation,” says Eric Lewy, founder of Eugene Roller Village, which hosts pop-up roller rink experiences in the Eugene area. Ghost Town Outfitters is a vintage clothing reseller and music venue with locations on Tyinn Street and East 13th Avenue. Roller Party attendees are encouraged to wear their best goth attire as DJ Bat provides darkwave and industrial music — think bands like The Cure, Bauhaus and The Sisters of Mercy. Ghost Town Outfitters will have vintage clothing racks on site, with roller skate rentals available in children’s and adult sizes. Lane County’s last full-sized roller rink, Skate World, in Springfield, closed in 2018. Lewy’s organization “intends to steward this culture of rolling reciprocity and provide a space for self-expression and liberation through rhythm, melody and harmony,” he says. Through community partnerships and participation, he adds, “we hope to bring back a full-sized roller rink to the Eugene area.”

Beach Goth Roller Party! is 6 pm to 10 pm Thursday, August 20, at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue. Admission is $10 for skaters and spectators. Skate rentals are $5 to $10. The event is all ages.