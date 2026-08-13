Skål Yeah!

If the Norwegian soccer team’s Viking Row during the World Cup wasn’t enough to satisfy your love of the Norse, Junction City is ready with a four-day celebration of Scandinavian culture — no longships required. The annual Scandinavian Festival brings the traditions, food and folklore of Norway, Finland, Sweden and Denmark to life. “It looks and feels like an 1800s village that you might find in Scandinavia,” says Rebecca MacDonald, publicity and marketing chair for the Scandinavian Cultural Foundation. Thursday is Swedish Day, so don your finest blue-and-yellow garb, grab a Swedish meat pie and prepare to say “hej” to the festivities. Friday is Danish Day, meaning it’s time to break out your folkedragt — Danish folk costume — and embrace all things hygge, the Danish art of making life a little cozier. Saturday is dedicated to Finland, with Finnish music, crafts and plenty of opportunities to channel your inner sauna enthusiast. Sunday wraps up the festival with Norway Day, featuring Viking flair, traditional performances and a farewell worthy of a fjord. “There’s just always something to see and pretty regularly there’s something to do,” MacDonald says. “A lot of our entertainment is interactive as well.” The four-day event is packed with vendors dressed in traditional clothing and selling Scandinavian goods. Visitors can watch blacksmithing demonstrations, admire a traditional embroidery technique called Hardanger, hear Scandinavian storytelling and even learn a few Nordic dance steps. Whether you’re searching for a handmade treasure, hoping to meet a Viking or simply curious about Scandinavian culture, there’s something for everyone.

The Scandinavian Festival is 10 am to 10 pm Thursday, August 13, through Saturday, August 15, and 10 am to 9 pm Sunday, August 16, in Downtown Junction City, West 6th Avenue and Greenwood Street. Free. For more information, visit JunctionCityScandia.org.