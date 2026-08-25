EW Asks! Elections!

The news that the Supreme Court has cleared the way for Donald Trump to try to screw us over on vote-by-mail both pissed us off and reminded us that election season is nigh.

In repsponse, Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read said in a press release today that he issued a new directive to Oregon’s local elections officials instructing them to proceed with administering the election according to current Oregon law and reiterating election procedures and timelines.

So here is what we are wondering.

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