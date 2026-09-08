Last week, after the world lost Dolly Parton, Tim Curry and Optimus Prime, we made the mistake of asking ourselves, “What other precious cultural icon are we afraid we might lose?” We barely had the question out when the news broke that feminist Gloria Steinem had died.

Hoping that was a coincidence and not a curse, we ask you: Who should we be celebrating now? What local cultural icons should we know about? Former City Councilor Betty Taylor who EW once infamously featured on the cover with the headline “50 Shades of Betty”? Former Mayor Kitty Piercy who maintains an ongoing dialogue with local citizens on Facebook? Romeo the 2025 Guinness World Record Tallest Steer?

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