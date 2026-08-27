A Very Vibey Birthday 

Eugene influencer Ashe “The Vibe Rater” Newton has been making the rounds of local fame in a huge way. Her online presence is dedicated to touring popular and hidden gem Lane County haunts to rate their vibe, such as Blairally, a pipe in Springfield and even Eugene Weekly itself. Their videos provide a humorous if not off-kilter walk through of these spots, with the hidden agenda of educating viewers about their histories in the Eugene-Springfield community. She has recently live-rated POW Pro Wrestling, and served as a celebrity judge for the SLUG Queen Pageant and Coronation. Now, Newton is ready to meet the people who have made this all possible, with their 29th birthday celebration, AsheFest August 29 all day at Caffe Pacori. There will be a performance by Eugene clown Litzibitz, live music by eclectic local bands such as dark orchestral folk ensemble Baroque Betty, indie drag folk artist Lazaurus Pearl, trans femme band Dogs by Desgn, musical comedy by Nat Tandowski and hip hop by Dirtball. There will also be DJ sets, a raffle supporting transgender nonprofit Transponder, and, perhaps most importantly, an Ashe Lookalike Contest — so don’t forget your pink or blonde wig and tight halter tops. “I have been wanting to do some sort of meet-and-greet or have a way to connect with fans of my videos, so making it a full day of music, art and fun seemed like the best option,” she says. “I hope that people can come out and make some new friends, find a new creative spark, or just feel some joy.” As far as making it the vibiest day possible, they say that “peak vibes are always made by the people I meet.”

AsheFest is 9 am to 4 pm Saturday, August 29 at Caffe Pacori, 255 Wallis Street suite 3. Free. Check out Ashe The Vibe Rater on Tiktok and Instagram at @AsheTheVibeRater and Facebook at Ashe Newton.