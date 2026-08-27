Good Morning, Sunshine!

For many, being in the nude is the most natural, human thing we can do — we were born naked after all. Some believe that staring the world right in the eyes must be done while baring it all.

The number of people whom this lifestyle calls is not small — and you may know more nudists than you think. When people need an escape to live the truest versions of themselves, nudist clubs and nudist events across the country patiently wait for them to wander in and leave their clothes at the door. One of these clubs is The Willamettans — “The Willies” — a 44-acre clothing optional property 30 miles northeast from Eugene.

The idea of a nudist club — a place where people gather to practice social nudism — is not necessarily a surprise. But what might be less commonly known is that most nudist clubs and their attendees belong to one organization, the American Association for Nude Recreation.

There are about 200 clubs (Willamettans included) that are strictly AANR-affiliated, with about 30,000 members across North America, including the United States, the Virgin Islands, Saint Martin, Canada and Mexico. From August 11 through August 16, 175 people from 21 clubs across North America (including 25 people who did not belong to any club) gathered at The Willamettans property near Marcola for the 95th annual AANR National Convention. They celebrated nude recreation, swam under the hot summer sun and looked to the year ahead in nudism.

According to Willamettans President Alan Jaskoski, the resort was more than sold out.

The first half of the week was mostly all business: Board of trustees meetings, elections, committee reports, members meetings, etc. Picture your average council meeting: a panel sitting in front of a group of people, going over business, while those sitting before them speak on issues and vote. The only difference is that this is a group of stark naked people in the forest.

According to Andee Rogers, the AANR president of the Northwest Region, a nudist might choose to be an AANR member for a variety of reasons. The first is because of its political lobbying for nudist rights. She says that many legislative bills do not “realize the outreaching effect that the wording that they chose would have,” for people who practice social nudism. Other bills “very blatantly want to shut nudism down.” Live and silent auctions at the convention sold items such as nonsexual “Naked TV” DVDs, where proceeds went towards AANR lobbying.

The other reason that someone would join AANR is the community of like-minded social nudists, Rogers says. An AANR stamp on a club’s website, she says, means that it is “a safe place to be.” AANR is strictly nonsexual and family friendly, with most AANR-affiliated clubs performing background checks on all members before they enter the grounds.

Everyone who attended the convention, including those in leadership positions, was screened before their arrival.

After the meetings came the partying. With a steampunk theme, there was live music, karaoke, crafting, pickleball and games such as jousting and blind golf cart racing — all organized by the regular Willamettans volunteers.

The national convention trades between the East Coast and the West Coast each year, and this is The Willies’ first time hosting. Willamettans Marketing Director Jenny Agee says her strategy for bringing people to this year’s convention was rooted in the tight-knit community.

“We’re very niche,” she says. “People travel and you meet the same nudists everywhere, so my goal was to bring the convention back to a highlight, a party, a fun time.” Many of the attendees had met each other on recent nude cruises and buzzed about another one later in the summer. “Yes, there’s meetings,” Agee adds, “but make it fun, and then challenge other clubs to also continue.”

For the steampunk theme, Sports Director Eileen Malk says “the funny thing about nudists, is we have a lot of dress-up clothes. We get dressed up as the theme, and then about three songs in, it’s ‘poof,’” she says, miming a magical wand that makes clothing disappear.

One convention attendee — who asked to remain anonymous for fear of pushback from his church — is also a member of a Christian naturist club. While nudism is a hobby, he says that naturism is a way of life. “We bear the image of God,” he says. “He delights in His creation and wants to see us thrive, and does not want to see us cover up His image as if it is shameful.”

This summer, his retirement trip is traveling to as many nudist clubs around the country as possible. He has been a naturist for 20 years and this is his first-ever AANR convention.

“I love the activities. It’s been fun meeting people. I like the officers and the trustees, meeting them and playing different games,” he says. Coming from Arizona, “I love the resort. Lots of nice shade and canopy here for those of us who sunburn.” Sunscreen is a hot commodity at The Willamettans.

As of 2026, AANR membership rates range from $65 to $128 per year, or a one-time payment of $1,462.50 to be a lifetime member.

For more information on The Willamettans visit Willamettans.wildapricot.org. For more on the American Association of Nude Recreation visit AANR.com.