Obon, Taiko and traditional Japanese culture in Eugene

The Obon and Taiko Festival celebrates its 35th anniversary Saturday, August 29. The event centers on celebrating Japanese traditions, live taiko drumming and remembrance of ancestors and loved ones and live taiko drumming. “Obon is about remembering the people who came before us and enjoying the community we have around us today. For 35 years, the festival has given us a chance to share our tradition with our neighbors,” Roger Yamaguchi, president of the Japanese American Association of Lane County, tells Eugene Weekly. Eugene Taiko and Waka Daiko will perform at the festival. Yamaguchi explains that Waka Daiko is a group aimed at young adults, while Eugene Taiko is for adults. “They decided to make their own drums out of whiskey barrels and stretch cowhides so that they would have their own authentic drums. Originally they practiced on tires, just to learn the drumming,” Yamaguchi says. There will be five food vendors at the festival, including the Japanese American Association selling mochi, a kind of glutinous rice cake, and Spam musubi, grilled Spam on rice wrapped with seaweed, popular in Hawaii. There is also a dedicated children’s area that offers games, crafts and origami through the afternoon. Yamaguchi says his favorite part of the festival is “seeing the joy and happiness and smiles from the participants” and also giving audiences a “chance to learn about Japanese culture.”

The Obon and Taiko Festival is 1 to 7 pm Saturday, August 29 at the Yujin Gakuen Japanese Immersion School. 2855 Lincoln Street. Free.