Share Your Story 

Local nonprofit literary arts organization Wordcrafters is working with Planned Parenthood Action Oregon and Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon to host a two-hour interactive writing workshop centered on exploring and sharing stories about sexual and reproductive health care. Christopher Coburn, PPAO executive director, says that Planned Parenthood has used storytelling to help people feel empowered. “We have a long history of having a storytelling program to help people share their stories, and feel empowered to share what their experience has been like trying to access lifesaving health care,” he says. The workshop is guided and offers a safe space to interpret your own experiences and develop your storytelling skills through writing exercises and prompts. You can opt to share your writing or keep it private, and no storytelling experience is required. “There’s just a lot of energy when people come together,” Coburn says. “It’s always really powerful to watch people just feel empowered to figure out how to use their voice and be in an ownership role of their own story.” Sharing your story can not only make you feel empowered, but can help reduce stigma surrounding sexual and reproductive health care. “Storytelling has long been a really powerful way to shed light on things that have been stigmatized or misunderstood,” Coburn says. “Creating spaces where people can come together and share community with some experts in crafting narrative and sharing stories can be a really powerful thing.”

Storywriting Workshop is 6 pm to 8 pm Thursday, Sept. 3. Register at PlannedParenthoodAction.org to see the location and additional information. Free.