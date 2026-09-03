See Jane Run

Sarah Everton, formerly of the Philadelphia post-punk band Blowdryer, brings her current project, Added Dimensions, to Eugene Sept. 9 at Moon Rock Records. Now based in Richmond, Virginia, Added Dimensions is touring in support of last year’s Jane From Preoccupied America, an infectious collection of bouncing indie rock and driving post-punk. There are girl group-reminiscent melodies like the Shangri-Las via the B-52s and the minimal, arty experimentation of British bands like Wire. The album title references the 1980 masterpiece, Jane from Occupied Europe, by the legendary English group Swell Maps. In college, she fell in love with the experimental British post-punk that inspired her work. “It was a huge turning point,” she says. Everton says Added Dimensions has recorded their Jane follow-up, expected sometime in the spring. Portland post-punk band Collate and Eugene punk trio Liquid Cross join Added Dimensions at the Moon Rock show.

Added Dimensions plays 7 pm Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Moon Rock Records, 443 West 11th Avenue. Tickets are $5 to $10 and available at the door. No one turned away for lack of funds. The concert is all-ages.