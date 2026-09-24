Fútbol Fanatics

Professional soccer arrives in Eugene next year. To spread the word, the new team, Sporting Cascades FC, hosts Footy Fest Sept. 27 at Civic Park. The event features live music from multi-platinum Eugene swing-and-ska band The Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, Eugene instrumental surf-rock group Heavenly Oceans, and others. There will also be food trucks and a children’s play area with inflatables. Sporting Cascades FC is a United Soccer League (USL) League One, Third-Division expansion team. Sporting Cascades Vice President of Marketing Damian Foley says that the season schedule is expected in December, while the roster of international and domestic players will be announced in the coming months. Before then, Foley says, “We want every ticket deposit holder to come to Civic Park and enjoy several hours of live bands and food trucks and the kids zone and have a party for an afternoon.” While season ticket holders are admitted free, attendees can pay a deposit on season tickets in advance and receive a 5 percent discount. If fans pay at the gate they can apply that to either single-game or season tickets for the upcoming season.

Footy Fest is noon to 4:30 pm Sunday, Sept. 27, at Civic Park, 2077 Willamette. Tickets $26 or free for season ticket holders. Go to SportingCascades.com for more info.