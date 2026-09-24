Activist Alert

A riot is the language of the unheard.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Beyond Red & Blue: Practicing Better Conversations, 6 pm to 8 pm, Thursday, Sept. 24, and every fourth Thursday of the month. Braver Angels, theme: Having an open mind, avoiding exaggeration and stereotypes. Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Avenue. Braver Angels is a national organization that works on hosting meetings to create safe spaces of disagreement and understanding. They use clinically tested methods to facilitate spaces for civil conversation. Read the story at EugeneWeekly.com. Register at EventBrite or go to Swva.braverangels.org.

• Money for Schools Not War Rally & March, noon to 5 pm, Saturday, Sept. 26, Eugene City Hall 500 East 4th, Solidaritynetwork.org.

• Next Generation Activists: Cops, ICE and Surveillance, 11 am to 3 pm, Saturday, Oct. 10, WOW Hall 291 West 8th Avenue, for high schoolers, college students and young activists, CLDC.org.

• No Kings! Vote Early! Coburg, noon to 1 pm Saturday, Oct. 17, Coburg City Hall, 91136 North Willamette. Mobilize.us/s/6ytEn4.

• No Kings! Vote Early! Corvallis, noon to 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 17, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW 4th Street, Corvallis. Mobilize.us. A nonpartisan rally encouraging voters to vote early and use official ballot drop boxes. Get information on how to vote, join the Boogie for the Ballot Dance Party, and donate non-perishable food for the Good Trouble food drive.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 4 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible. Neighbors Protecting Neighbors, noon to 2 pm.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm, bearing witness to ICE violence.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing events

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Protect Our Election Sign Waving, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, corner of 7th and Oak.

• Mondays & Thursdays: Postcarding to register Black rural voters in North Carolina & Georgia, 1 pm to 3 pm, Gryff’s Pub on Bailey Hill across from Churchill High. RSVP Pandi96743@yahoo.com. Donations needed for postage — Venmo @pamela-bahnsen-2 or by check to Pamela Bahnsen, PostCarders Defending Democracy! P.O. Box 482, Creswell 97426.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers at Community Table Space, $5-$10 sug. don. to MECCA.

• Wednesdays: Postcarding to Iowans to register to vote in November, 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Gardens on Friendly. RSVP: Swiftly41@gmail.com.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene. We the People Party, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, second Friday of the month at Tall Firs Cafe in Springfield to reestablish government of, by and for the people.

• Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1 pm, Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Coburg, rain or shine, Indivisible Coburg.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and forward this Activist Alert Newsletter to a friend to sign up at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in their inboxes on Wednesdays!