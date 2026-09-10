Activist Alert

“We are the women our parents warned us against, and we are proud.” — Gloria Steinem, feminist activist and writer

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Third Heart Of The Valley Anticapitalist Bookfair, 11 am to 6 pm, Saturday Sept. 12, outside at

Manyworld, 1013 NW Taylor Avenue, Corvallis, Go to HotVBookFair.noblogs.org for pre and afterparty info.

• Defend Organizers — Fundraiser for the Minnesota 15, 7 pm Friday, Sept. 11, Viking Brewing, 520 Commercial Street, Eugene. Alder Street, Llorona, Democrasonic Response Team brass band, Raging Grannies, $15-$20.

• Tell City Council No AI Data Centers in Eugene, 7:15 pm to 10 pm, Monday, Sept. 14, Eugene City Hall.

Ongoing at Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 4 pm to 6 pm.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Neighbors Protecting Neighbors, noon to 2 pm.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Protect Our Election Sign Waving, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, corner of 7th and Oak.

• Mondays & Thursdays: Postcarding Texas voters! 1 pm to 3 pm, Gryff’s Pub on Bailey Hill. RSVP Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers, $5-$10 sug. don.

• Wednesdays: Postcarding to Iowans to register to vote in November, 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Gardens on Friendly. RSVP: Swiftly41@gmail.com.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm, downtown Park Blocks, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene. We the People Party, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, second Friday of the month, Tall Firs Cafe in Springfield.

• Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1 pm, Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Coburg.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!