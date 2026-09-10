Border Crossings

San Miguel Fraser is a duo that bills itself as playing a blend of Celtic and Castilian folk music. But according to Galen Fraser, son of acclaimed Scottish fiddle player and composer Alasdair Fraser, those ancient traditions are less distinct than they might seem. Fraser is himself a fiddle player, composer and multi-instrumentalist. He performs in San Miguel Fraser with his wife, María San Miguel, a fiddle player and multi-instrumentalist deeply rooted in the Castilian style. Hailing from Castile, the deeply historic region of Spain, San Miguel Fraser plays a mix of standards and originals Sept. 11 at Tsunami Books, touring in support of 2023’s Dots of Light. “There were many Celtic villages in the region where we live,” Fraser says. The Celtic tradition, typically thought of as originating in Northern Europe, is “a much wider umbrella than we tend to think.” The duo released a single from the currently untitled project “A la luna de enero” this year and Fraser says they’re working on a new album. “The music we play will absolutely have Celtic flavor. You’ll hear fiddles and you’ll hear the bouzouki,” an Irish long-necked stringed instrument similar to a lute, Fraser says. But, he adds, “you can hear a lot of Sephardic influences. You can hear a lot of Arab influences. Spain’s been such a melting pot for so long.” Fraser points out that his group looks forward, not just back. “We use sounds that are not achievable just by using an acoustic instrument,” creating an atmosphere, “that makes you look into the future,” he says.

San Miguel Fraser performs 7:30 pm Friday, Sept. 11 at Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette. Tickets are $29.50 and available at TsunamiBooks.org. The concert is all ages.